NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

