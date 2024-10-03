Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,079 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,318 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

