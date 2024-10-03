NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.