Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $387.85 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.92.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

