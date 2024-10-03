Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.