Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

