Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.05 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Get Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.