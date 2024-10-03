Ascent Group LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VALE opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

