Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,962 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $21,875,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 38,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $653,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.