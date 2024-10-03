Algert Global LLC Buys 14,191 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 546,166 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $2,758,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

LPRO opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.92 million, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

