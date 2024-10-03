Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.