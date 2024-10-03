Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

