Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $112,081,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $370.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.64 and its 200 day moving average is $351.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

