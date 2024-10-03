Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,798,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DLR opened at $159.60 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

