SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

