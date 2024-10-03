Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $102.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.