Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $16,446,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 514,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after buying an additional 346,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OHI opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

