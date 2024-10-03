Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

