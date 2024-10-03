Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 521,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,282,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

