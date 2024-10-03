Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BND opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

