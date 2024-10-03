Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

