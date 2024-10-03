Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $689,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.75.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

