Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,324 Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

AMZU stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

