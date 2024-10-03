United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of UNFI opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

