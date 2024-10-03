QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells $497,850.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.32 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

