QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Alexander H. Rogers Sells 3,245 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.32 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $3,104,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

