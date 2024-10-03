AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

