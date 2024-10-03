Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Performant Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $267.85 million, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.13. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,995,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

