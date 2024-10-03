UBS Group Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Strong-Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

HLN opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 559.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

