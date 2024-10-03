Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $2,130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,938.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,767.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,492.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

