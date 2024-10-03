Citigroup Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to “Strong-Buy”

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WWLNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Worldline has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

