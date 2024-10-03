Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

