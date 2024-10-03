Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.5 %
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.