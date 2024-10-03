Quarry LP Sells 532 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Olin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Olin by 1,220.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 777,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.