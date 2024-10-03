Quarry LP Makes New $77,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $180.36 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

