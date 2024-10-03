Quarry LP Takes $80,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 9.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Trading Up 0.6 %

AWR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

