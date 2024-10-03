Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.40 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

