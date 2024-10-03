Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Stock Holdings Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Teekay were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,579,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 649,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of TK stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

