Quarry LP Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,417,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91,584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

