Quarry LP Makes New $79,000 Investment in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of -3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

