Quarry LP Increases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quarry LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 536.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 775,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 191,456 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $31.51.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.