Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 566.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $225,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,382. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.