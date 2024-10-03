Quarry LP Takes $84,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

