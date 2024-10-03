American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,242,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 over the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.