Quarry LP Buys Shares of 4,344 BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.