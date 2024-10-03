Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

