Quarry LP Has $83,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 383.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huntsman by 644.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 448,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUN
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.