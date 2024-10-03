Quarry LP Has $83,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 383.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huntsman by 644.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 448,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

