Quarry LP Purchases 89 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $777.36 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $448.31 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $768.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.62.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

