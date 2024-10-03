Quarry LP Has $96,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quarry LP decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $201.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

