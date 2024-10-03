Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 350.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after purchasing an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after buying an additional 498,300 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.