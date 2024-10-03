Quarry LP Buys 4,464 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

